Rohini

Engineer stabs roommate to death after fight in Delhi's Rohini

According to police, it all started after the deceased, under the influence of alcohol, started abusing the accused.

Representational Image

New Delhi: An engineer residing in Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday night allegedly stabbed his roommate to death, after a fight broke out between them.

According to police, the incident happened after deceased, Anuj, under the influence of alcohol, started abusing the accused -- Rohit.

Following the argument, the accused brought a knife and stabbed him. There was another person present in the room beside the two.

Thereafter, the landlord made a call to the police, and North Rohini police arrived at the spot.

The accused is from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and was doing a computer course in Delhi after completing his BTech. Further investigation is underway.

