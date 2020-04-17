Engineer stabs roommate to death after fight in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi: An engineer residing in Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday night allegedly stabbed his roommate to death, after a fight broke out between them.

According to police, the incident happened after deceased, Anuj, under the influence of alcohol, started abusing the accused -- Rohit.

Following the argument, the accused brought a knife and stabbed him. There was another person present in the room beside the two.

Thereafter, the landlord made a call to the police, and North Rohini police arrived at the spot.

The accused is from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and was doing a computer course in Delhi after completing his BTech. Further investigation is underway.