Ensure no shortage of beds, ventilators in hospitals: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to district officials as COVID-19 cases spike

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (April 14) directed the administrations of various districts in the state to ensure that there is no shortage of beds and ventilators in the hospitals.

The decision comes even as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising at an alarming rate. Even the CM himself was not spared as he tested positive for the virus.

The CM directed the officials to ensure that the formula of 'Test, Trace, Treat’ is practiced in order to contain the spread of infection.

Specific instructions were given to officials of districts such as Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, and Jhansi.

In addition, the CM has also ordered the procurement of 25,000 Remdesivir injections from Gujarat.

UP health officials were sent to Ahmedabad to procure the drug that is known for its effectiveness in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

"CM has directed Health department for urgent procurement of 25,000 Remdesivir from Ahmedabad. For this, directors and officials of the department are going to Ahemdabad on a state plane today itself," a tweet by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Adityanath has also issued orders to ramp up RT-PCR testing across the state.

He also asked the officials to ensure that proper cleaning and sanitization are maintained at all places.

