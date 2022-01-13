हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

It won't weaken my morale: SP Maurya on non-bailable arrest warrant against him

"Even if dozens of cases are registered against me, my morale will not be weakened. The more they trouble me, the more strongly I'll defeat them,” said Maurya.

It won't weaken my morale: SP Maurya on non-bailable arrest warrant against him

New Delhi: Swami Prasad Maurya, former BJP minister who recently quit the party ahead of the assembly election on Thursday (January 13) alleged the saffron party of foul politics over his resignation and said that he won’t deter from his decision no matter how much he is troubled.

“A non-bailable warrant has been issued against me in an 8 yr old case. It's just 2nd day of my resignation (as UP min). Even if dozens of cases are registered against me, my morale will not be weakened. The more they trouble me, the more strongly I'll defeat them,” said Maurya.

The leader’s comments came in response to an arrest warrant issued against him on an 8-year-old case just a day after he resigned as a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

The warrant was issued by a local court on Wednesday in a 2014 case for allegedly making objectionable comments against Hindu gods.

The MP-MLA court Judge Yogesh Kumar Yadav issued the warrant against him after he did not attend the court hearing on Wednesday. In 2016, an arrest warrant was issued against him in the same case which was stayed by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

The warrant came after Maurya, who is an influential OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh, had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and the party on Tuesday.

Maurya’s resignation struck a series of exits from the saffron camp ahead of the UP Assembly Election and led to the resignation of seven other leaders alleging neglect towards the backward classes.

