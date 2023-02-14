'Excellent Discussion to Review...': PM Narendra Modi After Speaking to US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to President of the United States Joe Biden. Sharing the news on Twitter, PM Modi said that he had an excellent discussion with the US president and the two leaders discussed ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US comprehensive and global partnership. PM Modi said that the two leaders also discussed the landmark Air India and Boeing deal.

"Glad to speak with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. We welcome the landmark @airindiain -@Boeing agreement which will help create new opportunities in both countries," said PM Modi in a Tweet.

PM Narendra Modi's telephonic conversation with US Prez Biden came after Tata Group-owned Air India announced to buy a total of 470 wide-body and narrow-body planes from Airbus and Boeing, and the total deal value is estimated to be USD 80 billion (around Rs 6.40 lakh crore) as the airline expands its operations. The two leaders hailed the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries.

"The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s wide-body aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft. The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines, and the B777/787s by engines from GE Aerospace. All single-aisle aircraft will be powered by engines from CFM International," the airline said in a statement.

Modi invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

According to Air India, the first of the new aircraft will enter service in late 2023 and the bulk of the planes are to arrive from mid-2025 onwards. "In the interim, Air India has already started taking delivery of 11 leased B777 and 25 A320 aircraft to accelerate its fleet and network expansion," it said. (With PTI Inputs)