Explained: Why Stealth Combat Drones Hold Importance In Modern Warfare?

With India facing terror challenges in the mountain terrain and high-altitude areas having terror hideouts where the fatality probability is high for armed forces, stealth UAVs can enhance not only firepower but can help detect hidden targets and eliminate them. 

Written By Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 10:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India's defence prowess is now known to the world with the country showcasing its Tejas and Brhamos capabilities at global forums. Now, in another significant advancement, the Defence Research and Development Organisation recently successfully conducted a flight trial of an indigenous high-speed flying-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The successful flight trial of autonomous stealth UAV not only put India into an elite club of nations to have the technology but will prove to be a booster shot for armed forces and the Make In India initiative. 

According to the Defence Ministry, the UAV prototype has been designed and manufactured with lightweight carbon prepreg composite material developed indigenously. The development of such indigenous capabilities will make India self-reliant in this technology as India has been purchasing stealth drones from Israel and is in touch with the USA to get combat drones. 

With India facing terror challenges in the mountain terrain and high-altitude areas having terror hideouts where the fatality probability is high for armed forces, stealth UAVs can enhance not only firepower but can help detect hidden targets and eliminate them. UAVs can be deployed in any armed offensive be it war or anti-terror operations. Many of these drones remain undetected by radars as well and help in intelligence gathering as well. 

The UAVs can execute precision strikes with pinpoint accuracy and can turn the tide in favour of the deployer. Beyond their traditional reconnaissance and strike capabilities, they are also being fitted with artificial intelligence and autonomy that allows them to have enhanced decision-making capabilities. This means, they can not only engage targets effectively but can also differentiate between enemies and friends in future. 

As technology advances further, these unmanned systems will continue to play a pivotal role, reshaping the future of conflicts and the strategies employed to mitigate them. In the tapestry of modern warfare, the presence of stealth UAVs stands as a testament to the fusion of innovation, strategy, and technological superiority.

