Fake Jewellery Scam In Jaipur: Fake Gold Worth Rs 300 Sold For Rs 6 Crores To US Woman

New Delhi: A jewellery shop in Jaipur duped a US tourist into buying fake jewellery worth 300 rupees for a staggering Rs 6 crore. US national Cherish was charged Rs 6 crore for the purchase of silver jewellery with gold polish from a store in Jaipur, Rajasthan's Johri Bazaar. The jewellery was discovered to be fake when it was on display at an exhibition in the US in April of this year.

Confrontation At The Shop

When Cherish discovered that her jewelry was fake, she flew to India to confront the shop owner. However, the accused jeweler started a fight and rejected her claims. Following the altercation, Gaurav also filed a case against the foreign woman. Naturally, the US Embassy intervened, and the Jaipur Police launched a robe to catch the swindlers who are on run.

According to what the woman told the police, in 2022, she connected with Gaurav Soni on Instagram. According to officials, she spent ₹ 6 crore on artificial ornaments in the past two years.

Police Investigation

Following the embassy's complaint, the Jaipur Police found that fake jewellery was being sold fraudulently. Nand Kishore, a person who issued the fake certificate has been taken into custody, but the father and son have not yet been apprehended. According to investigations, the accused charged Rs 6 crore to the foreigner for the sale of silver jewellery with gold polish, valued at Rs 300. They gave her a certificate of authenticity as well. Police also disclosed that the accused had recently bought a three-crore flat in Jaipur's C Scheme neighbourhood. Special teams have been formed to find and arrest the absconding accused.