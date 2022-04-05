Family gives grand welcome arranging chopper for newborn baby girl- Watch

New Delhi: Becoming a parent is a joy in life and to celebrate the moment couples and family do all sorts of things. One such family marked their moment of happiness by bringing the child home in a chopper spending Rs 1 lakh.

A family from Shelgaon of Pune gave grand welcome to their newborn girl child bringing her home in the chopper. the family arranged this grand homecoming as the newborn was the first girl child in the family.

"We didn't have a girlchild in our entire family. So, to make our daughter's homecoming special, we arranged a chopper ride worth Rs 1 lakh," Vishal Zarekar the father of the newborn told ANI.

#WATCH Shelgaon, Pune | Grand Homecoming ! A family brought their newborn girlchild in a chopper We didn't have a girlchild in our entire family. So, to make our daughter's homecoming special, we arranged a chopper ride worth Rs 1 lakh:Vishal Zarekar,father (Source: Family) pic.twitter.com/tA4BoGuRbv — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

The video shared by ANI on Twitter has been seen over 27k times and has garnered over 1500 likes. Twitterati across the country are praising the couple for celebrating the birth of a girl child in an amazing manner.

