Doggo's efforts to have snacks on airplane wins several hearts-Watch

New Delhi: Since the dawn of civilisation, humans and animals have shared a dynamic relationship and the former has always given shelter to the latter in turn receiving their loyalty. And one such relation is majorly seen with the dogs. When people pet a dog it becomes a member of the family and behaves like one. It gest happy when its human friend comes home and sad he when leaves and many times it becomes like a demanding child craving some sweets and snacks.

One such scenario was witnessed on an airplane when a dog looked backward through the space in the middle of two seats and it seemed as if he was trying to reach a snack.

In a video shared on Instagram by the handle 'hugoandursula' the dog is seen placing its jaws in the middle of two seats to draw the passenger’s attention. Watch:

The video has gone viral on the social media platform and has garnered over 50k and dog lovers across the globe are loving the doggo for its efforts have a snack.

