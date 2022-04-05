हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Doggo's efforts to have snacks on airplane wins several hearts-Watch

The adorable doggo on an airplane tried to have some snacks with its fellow passengers.

Doggo&#039;s efforts to have snacks on airplane wins several hearts-Watch
Image credit: Instagram (hugoandursula)

New Delhi: Since the dawn of civilisation, humans and animals have shared a dynamic relationship and the former has always given shelter to the latter in turn receiving their loyalty. And one such relation is majorly seen with the dogs. When people pet a dog it becomes a member of the family and behaves like one. It gest happy when its human friend comes home and sad he when leaves and many times it becomes like a demanding child craving some sweets and snacks.

One such scenario was witnessed on an airplane when a dog looked backward through the space in the middle of two seats and it seemed as if he was trying to reach a snack. 

In a video shared on Instagram by the handle 'hugoandursula' the dog is seen placing its jaws in the middle of two seats to draw the passenger’s attention. Watch:

The video has gone viral on the social media platform and has garnered over 50k and dog lovers across the globe are loving the doggo for its efforts have a snack.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoTrending VideosTrendingDog videos
Next
Story

WATCH: Telangana mother ties son to pole, rubs chilli powder in his eyes for ganja addiction

Must Watch

PT1M8S

Maharashtra well-known builder shot at by attackers