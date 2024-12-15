Farmers' Protest: Pandher Announces 'Tractor March', 'Rail Roko' On Dec 16, 18 In Punjab

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that a tractor march would be organised outside Punjab on December 16, followed by a 'Rail Roko' in Punjab on December 18. The announcement came hours after a 'Jathha' of 101 farmers, blocked by the police at the Shambhu border due to security concerns, was withdrawn for the day.

Pandher claimed that 17 farmers were injured after the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters at the Shambhu Border. He further alleged that several farmers are in serious condition and accused the authorities of negligence in providing treatment at the hospital.

Speaking to ANI at the Shambhu Border, Pandher said, "The Indian government, the fifth-largest economy in the world, used force against 101 farmers. Chemical water was thrown at us using cannons, bombs were hurled, and tear gas shells were fired. Seventeen farmers have been injured, many of whom are in serious condition, and they are not being given proper treatment in the hospital. We urge the Punjab government to ensure adequate treatment."

"On December 16, a tractor march will be organised outside Punjab, and on December 18, we have called for a 'Rail Roko' in Punjab. We appeal to all Punjabis to participate in large numbers," he added.

Responding to a query, Pandher criticised the opposition for not effectively addressing farmers' concerns in the ongoing winter session of Parliament. He specifically accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of failing to fulfil his promises to the farmers.

"The opposition should not shirk its responsibility by merely issuing statements. They should highlight our agenda and stall Parliament on our issues just as they do for other matters. Rahul Gandhi is not raising our concerns in Parliament as he assured us he would," Pandher said.

Earlier in the day, security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the 'Jathha' of farmers marching towards Delhi ('Delhi Kooch') from the Shambhu border. Despite the police barricades and heavy deployment, the farmers remained resolute in their protest.

The 'Jathha' of 101 farmers was stopped from entering the national capital at the Shambhu border point in Haryana on Saturday afternoon. Tensions arose at the protest site as the farmers attempted to move forward, but police cited security concerns and the need to regulate the movement of protesters into Delhi.

Farmers appealed to security forces to allow them to continue their demonstration peacefully. A farmer leader, addressing the police through barricades, said, "SP Sahab, we want to march to Delhi peacefully. We request you not to block our protest. Please give us the road. Our voice should not be suppressed by these iron and stone barriers."

In response, the Ambala Superintendent of Police said, "If you want to go to Delhi, you must obtain proper permission. Once you have it, we will allow you to proceed. There was a hearing in the Supreme Court yesterday. Instructions have been given to hold a meeting, and the next date is December 18. We appeal to you to sit here peacefully and follow the rules."

Police presence at the border was significantly increased after the farmers announced their fresh attempt to march towards Delhi. As the protest gains momentum, farmers are intensifying their demonstrations to press the government into addressing their demands.