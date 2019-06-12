close

Ahmedabad

Fire breaks out at a building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, over 120 rescued safely

Fire brigade and police teams reached at the site of incident in time to avert a major tragedy. 

Fire breaks out at a building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, over 120 rescued safely

A major fire broke out at Timber Point Building in Ahmedabad's Prahlad Nagar on Wednesday. Sources told Zee Media that over 120 people were rescued from the building. Fire brigade and police teams reached at the site of incident in time to avert a major tragedy. The cause of fire is still unknown.

It may be recalled that at least 20 people, including students and teachers, were killed when a major fire broke out on May 24 this year at a building in Surat city of Gujarat. The classes of a coaching institute were being held in the top floor of the Takshashila Arcade building when the fire broke out and in panic, as many as 20 students jumped from the building. Most of the vicitms were students between the age of 14-17. More than 50 students were inside the building when the mishap took place and 20 students have been safely evacuated from the building. The coaching institute was being run illegally.

The heartwrenching fire was triggered by an electrical short circuit in the building. The fire started downstairs and soon spread up. The coaching centre was run on the top floor of the building and a wooden staircase served as the only entry and exit route. The blaze soon engulfed the wooden staircase, blocking the escape points.

 

AhmedabadTimber Point fireGujarat
