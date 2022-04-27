हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ChennaI Hospital fire

Fire breaks out at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu, no casualties reported

So far no report of casualties or injuries has been reported, Principal Secretary-Health, Dr J Radhakrishnan, told ANI.

Fire breaks out at Chennai&#039;s Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu, no casualties reported
Image courtesy: ANI

Chennai: Fire breaks out at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital here on Tuesday (April 27). All patients have been evacuated safely. The fire broke out in one of the older buildings, the new three blocks are safe from fire. 

So far no report of casualties or injuries has been reported, Principal Secretary-Health, Dr J Radhakrishnan, told ANI.

Meanwhile, Several fire tenders reach the spot. Further details are awaited.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ChennaI Hospital fireRajiv Gandhi Government Hospitalno casualtiesTamil Nadu
Next
Story

11 people, including children, electrocuted in Tamil Nadu; PM Modi, CM Stalin announce compensation

Must Watch

PT2M2S

War Superfast: Germany supports Ukraine against Russian attacks