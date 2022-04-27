Chennai: Fire breaks out at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital here on Tuesday (April 27). All patients have been evacuated safely. The fire broke out in one of the older buildings, the new three blocks are safe from fire.

So far no report of casualties or injuries has been reported, Principal Secretary-Health, Dr J Radhakrishnan, told ANI.

All patients have been evacuated safely. The fire broke out in one of the older buildings, the new three blocks are safe from fire. So far no report of casualties or injuries have been reported: Principal Secretary-Health, Dr J Radhakrishnan pic.twitter.com/al6f1Z29R9 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Several fire tenders reach the spot. Further details are awaited.