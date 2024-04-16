Advertisement
Firing At Salman Khan's House: Mumbai Police Arrests 2 Accused From Gujarat

The accused will be taken to Mumbai from Gujarat's Bhuj for further investigation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 06:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Mumbai Police has arrested the two accused in connection with the firing outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Bandra West. The crime branch of the Mumbai police apprehended the accused from Gujarat's Bhuj late on Monday night.

"Both the accused, who fled Mumbai after the firing, have been arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj," officials told ANI. The accused will be taken to Mumbai for further investigation, the officials added.

Earlier on Sunday, two unidentified men opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, and fled from the spot. The incident prompted swift action from law enforcement agencies.

According to preliminary investigation, the suspects arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets, indicating a "meticulously planned attack."
They discharged a total of four rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had summoned two individuals for questioning in connection with the recent firing incident.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone regarding the incident. Shinde also discussed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing the actor's security.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorized to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection. 

