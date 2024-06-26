First Lok Sabha Speaker Election In 50 Years: BJP And Congress Brace For Showdown Today

18th Lok Sabha: After the negotiations for the Lok Sabha Speaker post between the government and opposition became obsolete on Tuesday, India is poised to witness its first election for the lower house speaker in almost fifty years today. The development has set the stage for the first critical showdown in the 18th Lok Sabha.

The BJP and Congress have issued a three-line whip, instructing all their MPs to be present in the House from 11 a.m. onward on Wednesday (June 26).

Earlier, the INDIA bloc demanded the position of deputy speaker. However, with no clear decision from the BJP, the INDIA bloc has nominated Congress MP K Suresh for the Speaker's post. Meanwhile, the BJP has nominated Kota MP Om Birla once again. Birla had previously served in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that they had informed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the opposition was willing to support the NDA's Speaker candidate, provided the Deputy Speaker role went to the opposition.

While talking to the media on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We have informed Rajnath Singh that we will support their Speaker (candidate), but the convention is that the post of Deputy Speaker is given to the Opposition."

He further elaborated on the discussions between Rajnath Singh and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and criticised the treatment of opposition leaders, alleging disrespect.

Upholding INDIA bloc’s demand for the position of deputy speaker, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told ANI, “When the UPA was in power, we gave the Deputy Speaker to the NDA for 10 years. The convention is so in the Lok Sabha that the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha is given to the opposition, "VVenugopal.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar highlighted that traditionally, the Speaker is from the ruling party and the Deputy Speaker is from the opposition.

On the other hand, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Congress party for demanding the Deputy Speaker position in exchange for their support for the Lok Sabha Speaker, stating that setting conditions is wrong.

(Based on inputs from ANI)