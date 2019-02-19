First of all, we have to break Pakistan into three pieces: Baba Ramdev

RAIPUR: Taking a tough stand against Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday said that it is high time that India should "fight a war" against Pakistan to teach it a lesson.

Ramdev added that the separatist movement in Balochistan, a southwestern province of Pakistan, should be given help by the Indian government as a tit-for-tat move.

"India should support financially and politically those who are fighting for freedom in Balochistan and help them with weapons. India should help them in every way to liberate Balochistan," he said.

"A befitting reply has to be given to Pakistan and terrorists. First of all, we have to break Pakistan into three pieces," Ramdev noted.

As many as 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives on Thursday in a suicide bombing attack in Pulwama. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has owned up the responsibility for the attack.

Ramdev said that "over 50,000 soldiers and civilians" have lost their lives so far due to the terrorist activities of Pakistan.

"Now we have to teach a lesson to Pakistan. We must fight a war. Instead of suffering every day, it's better to fight a war and teach Pakistan such a lesson that it can not dare to stand for the next fifty years," added the Yoga guru.

"The Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir should be merged into India. All the terrorist camps being operated from PoK should be destroyed," Ramdev added.

"Moreover, India should support rebels in Pakistan to launch a rebellion in that country so that it can be destroyed completely. Until then, Pakistan will not stop its nefarious activities," he said.

(with PTI inputs)