First time ever! Here's how world responded to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak has bought the world into a situation like never before. With more than 16 lakh cases reported across hundreds of countries, all public places remain sealed as they call for lockdown. The roads that used to be packed with vehicles are now seen deserted, people are following social distancing which led to the cancellation of many major events and the occurrence of things which had happened never before.

Here's a list of events which has happened for the first time ever due to the deadly virus outbreak:

- UNSC Adopted 4 Resolution:

March 31: The UN Security Council, currently under China's Presidency, unanimously adopted four resolutions, voting for the first time remotely as diplomats and United Nations staff work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York.

- Lockdown: Many countries have announced nation wise lockdown due to coronavirus.

- Iran asked for loan from IMF:

March 12: Iran asks for loan from IMF for first time since 1962. Iran said that it has sought financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, which has not lent it money since 1962, to help it combat the novel coronavirus.

- Shangri-La Dialogue called off:

March 27: Singapore has postponed Shangri-La dialogue scheduled for June 5 to 7 in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. This marks the first time that the annual Shangri-La Dialogue has been called off since it was first launched in 2002. It is usually held in June at the Shangri-La Hotel.

- Earth Hour marked online:

March 29: For the first time since its inception in 2007, Earth Hour will be taking place exclusively online, Organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

- UNSC Met via Videoconferencing:

March 24: The UN Security Council met for the first time in its history via videoconference due to the coronavirus crisis -- but diplomats said the meeting was not without technical difficulties.

- St Patrick's Day parade postponed:

March 11: The New York City St Patrick's Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its 258-year history because of coronavirus concerns.

- Wimbledon championship canceled:

April 1: The Wimbledon championships were cancelled for the first time since World War Two on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic struck another blue-riband sports event off the calendar and wiped out the entire tennis grasscourt season.

- Mount Everest closed:

March 13: Mount Everest has shut down for the rest of the expedition season because of the coronavirus outbreak. Nepal's government announced that it would cancel all climbing permits from 14 March until 30 April.

- IPL Postponed:

March 13: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15th amid Coronavirus outbreak.

- Olympics postponed:

March 24: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic. Olympics Postponed For the First Time in 124-Year History. Since the first modern Olympic Games were held in 1896, only three have been abandoned. On each of those occasions it was due to war. But no such Olympic games were postponed due to pandemic.

- Blarney Stone:

March 17: This is the first time in 600 years that visitors have been unable to kiss the mythical Blarney Stone at Blarney Castle in Cork, Ireland.

- US Box office:

March 24: The U.S. box office records zero revenue for first time in history.

- US Peace Corps halts operation:

March 16: The US Peace Corps is for the first time in its history halting its operations globally and evacuating all of its volunteers, a drastic step for the small U.S. agency that shows the knock-on effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.

- Japan Spring Grand Sumo Tournament:

March 1: The Spring Grand Sumo Tournament will be held behind closed doors for the first time in history due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

- Scottish Exam Cancelled:

March 19: Exams for Scottish school pupils will not take place this year, the education secretary has announced. It is the first time the exams have been cancelled since the system was put in place in 1888.

- City of Austin cancelled South by Southwest music festival:

April 7: SXSW is cancelled for the first time in its 34-year history.

- Victoria Memorial lawns, Kolkata:

March 19: Victoria Memorial lawns shut for public; first time in 100 years

- India cancelled domestic flights:

March 23: Govt Bans All Domestic Flights; First TIme Ever In India’s History

The total number of cases in India rises to 6412, death toll at 199 as per the Ministry of Health. 678 new cases and 33 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.