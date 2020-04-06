Five soldiers martyred in operation against terrorists along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

At least five soldiers have got martyred in the ongoing operation against the terrorists at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources told Zee Media that two more soldiers succumbed to injuries at Army Base Hospital on Monday (April 6). It may be recalled that three soldiers were martyred on Sunday (March 5).

On Sunday (April 50, Indian Army had said that a total of nine terrorists have been eliminated in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by security forces in the last two days. According to Army, the terrorists were killed in two separate operations.

Five terrorists were killed on Sunday during an anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of North Kashmir. The terrorists were killed when they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LOC) by taking advantage of the bad weather.

On Saturday (April 4), four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The encounter ensued at Khur Batpora village near Damhal Hanji Pora of Kulgam district in the early hours of Saturday morning at 5.45 am.

The troops of the 18 battalion of CRPF, SOG of JKP and 9 Rashtriya Rifles were conducting a cordon and search operation in the area when they made contact with the terrorists affilated with Hizbul Mujahideen.

After a brief encounter all four terrorists were killed. The terrorists had reportedly killing civilians over the last 12 days, four such killings took place in South Kashmir.

The police was successful in tracking them down and an operation was launched this morning by Police, Special Forces and the Army in which all four of them have been neutralized.

Terrotrists killed in the Kulgam Encounter are identified as Aijaz Ahmed Naiko (Moosa) from Kulgam, active since 2018; Shahid Ahmed Malik (Kulgam) and active since 2019; Waqar Farooq from Kulgam and missing since last month; and M. Ashraf Malik (Sadam) from Anantnag.