Five suspected terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba's five terrorists were arrested on Saturday from Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

According to police, a joint operation of security forces busted the LeT's module. Among the five terrorist arrested, two are Over Ground Worker's (OGW) and three are involved in the poster module who threaten locals with posters.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition from the two arrested OGW's.

Earlier in October, the Security forces of Jammu and Kashmir killed one terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba in an encounter on the outskirts of Awantipora town. The terrorist was identified as Ufaid Farooq Lone who was involved in many terrorist activities including recent grenade attacks in Kashmir valley.

On the very same day, a Pakistani intruder was also arrested by Border Security Force personnel along the International Border in Jammu who was apprehended soon after he crossed the border in R S Pura sector of Jammu.