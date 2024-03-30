Foes Turn Friends As Bhajanlal, Devi Lal And Jindal Families Share Stage In Haryana

New Delhi: In the politics of Haryana, a significant shift has been noticed as rivals have together to stand for each other. In Haryana's Hisar, the Bhajanlal and Jindal families were seen together on one stage. It's interesting to notw that the Bhajanlal-Devi Lal family has always been politically antagonistic in the state's politics.

BJP has nominated Chaudhary Ranjeet Singh, son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal as a candidate from Hisar parliamentary constituency. On the occasion of the inauguration of his election office, former CM Chaudhary Bhajan Lal's grandson and MLA from Adampur, Bhavya Bishnoi, were present on the stage. The Bhajanlal-Devi Lal family has always been political adversaries in the state's politics.

In contrast, in the politics of Hisar city, OP Jindal and Bhajanlal families were adversaries. Late OP Jindal's wife, former minister Savitri Jindal, also remained present on the same stage. Only time will tell how successful these alliances of political families will be. The Devi Lal family will field candidates separately in the INLD and BJP. The impact of this alliance of families will also be seen in the assembly elections after the parliamentary elections.

BJP's prominent leader Captain Abhimanyu and former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has been a Member of Parliament from Hisar, did not attend the event. However, Kuldeep's MLA son Bhavya Bishnoi not only remained present but also sought blessings from Savitri Jindal. Captain Abhimanyu was also a contender for the ticket from this seat.