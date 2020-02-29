Foreign media's coverage of Delhi violence an attempt in dividing India

New Delhi: The violence in North East Delhi has claimed the lives of 42 people, left hundreds injured and destroyed many properties including houses, schools, shops, etc. Even as the city is limping back to normalcy, the Delhi Police has filed at least 123 FIRs and arrested or detained as many as 630 people so far.

The fact remains that in these riots both the Hindus and Muslims have lost their lives and properties, but a large part of the western media is giving the riots a colour of conspiracy against the Muslims. The foreign media doesn't wasn't to show the truth and is trying to report it as the violence by Hindus on Muslims.

The renowned US newspaper, The New York Times, in its headline wrote, "As New Delhi counts the dead, questions swirl about the police response." They also wrote in their article, "Witnesses say, officers stood by when Hindu mobs attacked Muslims."

Another famous US newspaper, The Washington Post reported on Delhi violence and wrote, "India's hard-line Hindu nationalist watched anti-government protests centred in Muslim communities for months in anger that finally boiled over in the worst communal rioting in New Delhi in decades, leaving 38 People dead and the Indian capital shell shocked."

During the riots, a mob was killing people like animals and IB staffer Ankit Sharma fell victim to one such mob. Many foreign media agencies have been reporting Sharma's death in the wrong way.

Famous US newspaper, The Wall Street Journal wrote in their report after a telephonic interview with Ankit's brother that Ankit was killed by a mob who were chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. But these allegations have been denied by Ankit's brother who claimed that his brother was killed after orders from former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain. The Delhi police have also filed a murder case against Hussain.

This explains that the foreign media is trying to divide India by presenting false news and reports on the Delhi violence. The reports of the Western media also prove that it wants to set its agendas under the pretext of violence in India.

The Britishers had divided India on the basis of religion around 200 hundred years ago. The Muslim and Hindu in the country were fighting with each other because of the successful conspiracy of divide and rule policy of the Britishers. To date, the Indians are suffering from the divisions that were made decades ago in the name of religion. Britishers had left India in 1947 but the foreign media sitting miles away from India is still trying to divide the country.