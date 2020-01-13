हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

Four get life term for sexually assaulting a woman in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur

The court also sent an autorickshaw driver Gurumurthy to rigorous imprisonment for seven years in the same case.

Four get life term for sexually assaulting a woman in Tamil Nadu&#039;s Thanjavur
Representational Image

Chennai: A women's court in Tamil Nadu`s Thanjavur district on Monday sentenced four youths to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a woman in 2018.

The court also sent an autorickshaw driver Gurumurthy to rigorous imprisonment for seven years in the same case. The persons convicted for life imprisonment are S. Dinesh, M. Vasanth, S. Purushothaman, and S. Anbarasan.

The woman from Delhi had reached Kumbakonam, a town in Thanjavur district, at night to join a private bank by a train. She boarded an autorickshaw and gave the driver her destination address. However, the driver drove her around in order to get more money from her. When she started questioning him and started shouting for help, he asked her to get down midway and went away.

The woman then got a lift from a two-wheeler rider, who took her to a secluded place. His other friends too came there and sexually assaulted her. One of her assaulters took her in another auto rickshaw and dropped her in Kumbakonam. Enroute, he spoke to his friends using the auto driver's mobile phone.

The woman had noted down the autorickshaw's registration number and the next day after narrating her ordeal to her colleagues made a police complaint. With these clues, the police soon cracked the case and arrested the convicts.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Thanjavur, rape, Sexual assault, Court
