Four injured in bomb blast in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas; BJP hits out at TMC

New Delhi: The Saturday night in West Bengal witnessed a horrific incident in which four people were injured after several bombs exploded at the Jagaddal area in West Bengal`s North 24 Parganas district. Reportedly, the explosion occurred over the issue of high volume of a loudspeaker, as per the police.

All injured people were admitted to a hospital and are being currently treated. Police detained five persons who were involved in the incident. As per the reports, the bombs were thrown at a building where a wedding ceremony was going on.

According to the police officials, "Last night in Mominpara a clash broke out between a group from a wedding reception and locals who protested against loud music being played at the function. One group attacked the other with a bomb, with 4-5 people injured; 5 detained."

The incident led to a war of words between the political parties as the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state over the incident.

"Several bomb blasts and recovery of explosives had taken place in the Bhatpara-Jagaddal belt under Barrackpore sub-division in North 24 Parganas district and the involvement of TMC has been proved in every incident," BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar said while interacting with the media.

However, TMC refuted the claims saying that the BJP is levelling false charges against the Mamata Banerjee led TMC party. "Our workers are not involved in such incidents. There have been stray incidents. Our party has no association with any of them. Police are taking action," TMC spokesperson said.