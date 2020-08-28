हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Four terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, operation on

Four terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Shopian, operation on

At least four unidentified terrorists were killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K Police confirmed that terrorists have been killed in the encounter in Kiloora area of the district.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Shopian Encounter Update: 02 unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on. Further details emerging." Operation in the area is still on. 

A police official said that exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces happened in apple orchards of Kiloora village where after a specific input a cordon was laid by a joint team of security forces. The police officer added that earlier a joint team of J&K Police, 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Kiloora.

As the joint team of searching party cordoned the suspected area where input was that terrorists are hiding, terrorists fired upon the searching team which then retaliated and encounter started.

The joint security forces team is searching for more hiding terrorists if any. This year more than 150 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir, mostly in south Kashmir, including top 26 terrorist commanders of different terror organisations. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

