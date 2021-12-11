From Ram Temple to dig at Akhilesh Yadav: PM Modi at UP's Balrampur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 11) inaugurated the Saryu canal project in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Balarampur. Targeting the previous governments, Modi said that the project was originally initiated in 1978 but no administration cared to work on the canal before the BJP.

From water scarcity issues, General Bipin Rawat’s untimely demise to attack on the opposition, here are 10 points from PM Modi’s speech in Balarampur:

"CDS Bipin Rawat’s untimely tragic demise is a loss for every patriot. Wherever General Bipin Rawat maybe, in the days to come, he will see India moving ahead with new resolutions,” said PM Modi on Gen Rawat’s death.

Saryu Canal Project is important for the country’s development to not let water scarcity become a barrier. The government`s topmost priority is the right utilization of river water. The completion of the Saryu Nahar National Project is a testament to honest intentions and efficient work,” said Modi on the project.

“This is a double engine government. This is the speed of work of the double engine government, our priority is to finish the project on time,” said PM Modi.

Calling the BJP government “double engine govt,” PM Modi said, “long-pending projects like Baan Sagar Project, Arjun Sahayak irrigation project, AIIMS and fertilizer plant at Gorakhpur were completed by BJP administration. He also cited the Ken Betwa Link project as an example of this government`s commitment. The Rs 45000 crore project was approved in the last cabinet meeting.

In the earlier government mafia used to get protection, today the mafia is being cleaned out and the difference is visible. Earlier, strongmen were promoted.

In an apparent dig at UP ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav, PM Modi said, "For some people cutting the ribbon is the priority while for us completing schemes in time is the priority. In 2014 when I came to power, I was amazed to see that 99 irrigation projects were lying (incomplete) for decades in the country.”

I invite farmers from across the country to watch the mega programme on natural farming on December 16, said Modi.

Adopting natural farming will help not only save water but also produce better crops, said Modi.

“Daughters of UP used to think twice before moving out of their homes earlier. Now criminals think twice before committing a crime, earlier daughters used to sit in homes but now the criminals are sitting inside jails in fear,” Modi said on crime in the state.

People in Balrampur are connoisseurs, they gave two Bharat Ratna in the form of Nanaji Deshmukh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee," PM Modi said after inaugurating Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur.