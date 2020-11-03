Frustrated with long waiting list in trains, here's some good news for you

Indian Railways is running several special trains during the festive season but the passengers are still finding it tough to get confirm tickets.

The long waiting lists in special trains show that many passengers are facing trouble in getting confirmed seats to travel from one place to another. Accoridng to Indian Railways, 327 trains running currently have waiting list.

However, Indian Railways is taking steps to address this problem as soon as possible. It is learnt that the number of tickets is being analysed thoroughly by officials to end the problem of waiting list. Indian Railways is also planning to run more trains on busiest routes where the waiting list is maximum. The Indian Railways may operate extra trains on these routes after analysing data.

Indian Railways may also run clone trains on busy routes to end the problem of waiting passengers.

What is a clone train?

A clone train is the one running with the same number like the actual train. For example, New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express has all the seats got reserved and there is a long of waitlisted passengers too then it case Indian Railways will put another rake of the same train with the same number in order to provide confirm seats to waitlisted ticket-holders.

The waitlisted passengers will be informed about their berths in the clone train soon after the preparation of the reservation charts for the original scheduled trains.

Live TV

But this will pose a big challenge before Indian Railways as it will require additional rakes for running the clone trains. It is likely that Railways would try to run these clone trains from major cities initially.