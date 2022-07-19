After the split in the legislature party of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, now there is a possibility of split in its parliamentary party as well. Several Shiv Sena MPs are preparing to submit a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with a request for recognition as a separate group in the Lok Sabha. On one hand Uddhav Thackeray is now pleading with the Election Commission to save the party, while on the other hand Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut is seen in a poetic style. Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has tweeted a poetry. He tweeted and wrote, 'Fun Kuchalne ka hunar bhi sikhiye...'. He added, "Do not leave the forest due to the fear of snakes. Jai Maharashtra!!" In the tweet, Sanjay Raut also shared a photo of himself.

Sanjay Raut has once again targeted the BJP and the Eknath Shinde government and said that police are being deployed at the homes of MPs of Maharashtra. Police force is being used. Raut said, "Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena is ready to face it." Sanjay Raut further said that we are ready to fight for the party symbol. "BJP is going to cut Maharashtra into three pieces and before that it is cutting Shiv Sena into three pieces. Back stabbing is being done." Along with this, he said, "Uddhav Thackeray had met Sonia Gandhi, this photo is being viral, but had also met PM Modi. Why is that photo not going viral?"

The Supreme Court will hear the matter of disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs tomorrow. Before the hearing, CM Eknath Shinde has expressed full faith in the judiciary, while Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has called Shinde's appointment as the Chief Minister unconstitutional.

Also Read: Shiv Sena crisis: 'How did Aurangzeb become your relative?', Sanjay Raut taunts Eknath Shinde for THIS

In the meantime, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reached Delhi and can meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with rebel MPs. Shiv Sena MPs along with CM Eknath Shinde can meet PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Apart from this, discussions can be held with the central leadership of BJP regarding the cabinet expansion of Eknath Shinde.

Since the formation of the new government on June 30, the cabinet expansion has not happened in Maharashtra so far. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are looking after the work of all the ministries. After CM Shinde's visit to Delhi, it is believed that the cabinet expansion of the Shinde government in Maharashtra may happen this week. Earlier, Shinde and Fadnavis had visited Delhi after taking oath. Both the leaders met BJP President JP Nadda, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. Had met many leaders including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.