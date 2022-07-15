The Eknath Shinde government of Maharashtra has reversed the decision of its predecessor Uddhav Thackeray government to convert Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar. Apart from this, the decision to change the name of Osmanabad has also been reversed. The government says that the process was not followed for it and once again it will have to be passed by the cabinet. Now the Uddhav Thackeray group has attacked the Eknath Shinde government for postponing the decision to change the names. Sanjay Raut said in a questioning manner, "how did Aurangzeb become your relative?"

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Sanjay Raut, who is on a two-day visit to Vidarbha, said that the people who formed the government on the issue of Hindutva have taken such a decision. He said that this government is anti-Maharashtra. That is why the decision to change the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad was reversed. The proposal to rename Navi Mumbai airport, which was named after Hindu leader DB Patil, has also been put on hold. Sanjay Raut said that there is nothing in the hands of Eknath Shinde. Devendra Fadnavis is running the government. Sanjay Raut said that decisions like bullet train can be understood, but it is wrong.

Not only this, Sanjay Raut said that the sword of the Supreme Court is hanging on this government. He also responded to the attack on himself by the Eknath Shinde faction. Raut said, 'Am I the owner of Shiv Sena? Shiv Sena belongs to Balasaheb Thackeray. Lakhs of Shiv Sainiks are ready to lay down their lives for Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena." He said that Shiv Sena will once again come to power in the state. He said those who wanted to eliminate Shiv Sena have gone with the BJP.