G20 Summit: Jama Masjid Area Decorated With Flowers, Bright Umbrellas

New Delhi: As New Delhi gears up to host the G20 summit, the area close to Jama Masjid has been decorated with flowers creating 'tricolour', and with bright umbrellas.

The area around Jama Masjid is decorated with the G20 logo, and banners, with the slogans of 'Proud to be celebrating India's G20 presidency'. The theme for this year's Summit is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Jama Masjid was built during the reign of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and the 17th-century mosque is located in the Old Delhi area. The capital has been adorned with radiant murals, graffiti, painted walls, and sculptures, ahead of the global summit. (Also Read: G20 Summit 2023: World Leaders Arrive In India, Receive Tradition Welcome! Check PICS)

The authorities have beautified roads, footpaths, roundabouts, markets, flyovers, and public areas with over 1 lakh potted plants. Over 3 thousand trees and an impressive 9 lakh saplings have been planted across New Delhi. (Also Read: G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi-President Biden Bilateral Talks Today, Here's What's On AGENDA)

The G20 Summit to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi under India’s Presidency will draw the participation of the top leaders. The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

The G20, or the Group of Twenty, comprises 19 countries-- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, the United States-- and the European Union.

The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.