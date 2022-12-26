topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
PM MODI

G20 Summit: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan meets PM Modi to discuss upcoming events - Read here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, which will be held at Indore from 8-10 January 2023. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • MP CM Shivraj Chouhan meets PM Modi in New Delhi
  • PM Modi will be inaugurating the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Indore
  • Over 80 countries will be visiting Madhya Pradesh

Trending Photos

G20 Summit: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan meets PM Modi to discuss upcoming events - Read here

New Delhi: To discuss 2023’s key meetings of the G-20 summit, Khelo India Youth Games, Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, and Global investors summit in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed several matters related to the public welfare of the state in the meeting that lasted for an hour. Chief Minister Chouhan also took to Twitter and said that he was guided by Prime Minister Modi on upcoming programmes, development, and public welfare issues. "Every time I meet him, I receive new energy to work," tweeted Chauhan, heaping praise on Modi. 

Also read: Veer Baal Diwas: ‘If we want to take India to new heights of success…’ PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, which will be held at Indore from 8-10 January 2023 after a gap of two years. He has also been requested by the Chief Minister to virtually address the Global Investors Summit, said the CMO. 

"Overseas Indians from more than 80 countries around the world are visiting Madhya Pradesh. They will be welcomed in accordance with the traditions of Madhya Pradesh. Many types of programs have been organised. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is visiting Indore to inaugurate the conference," tweeted Chouhan. 

Chouhan acquainted the PM regarding the progress of the ongoing development works, programmes, and public welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh. Some other contemporary issues were also discussed between the two, said the CMO in a statement. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Live Tv

PM ModiG20 summitMadhya Pradesh CMShivraj ChouhanDelhiIndore

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022