G20 Summit: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan meets PM Modi to discuss upcoming events - Read here

New Delhi: To discuss 2023’s key meetings of the G-20 summit, Khelo India Youth Games, Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, and Global investors summit in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed several matters related to the public welfare of the state in the meeting that lasted for an hour. Chief Minister Chouhan also took to Twitter and said that he was guided by Prime Minister Modi on upcoming programmes, development, and public welfare issues. "Every time I meet him, I receive new energy to work," tweeted Chauhan, heaping praise on Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, which will be held at Indore from 8-10 January 2023 after a gap of two years. He has also been requested by the Chief Minister to virtually address the Global Investors Summit, said the CMO.

आज प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी से आत्मीय भेंट हुई। उनसे आनेवाले कार्यक्रमों, विकास, एवं जनकल्याण के मुद्दों पर स्नेहपूर्ण मार्गदर्शन मिला। उनसे मिलकर काम करने की एक नयी ऊर्जा का संचार होता है। देश एवं प्रदेश के विकास हेतु अनन्य समर्पण के लिए उनका कोटिशः आभार। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 26, 2022

"Overseas Indians from more than 80 countries around the world are visiting Madhya Pradesh. They will be welcomed in accordance with the traditions of Madhya Pradesh. Many types of programs have been organised. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is visiting Indore to inaugurate the conference," tweeted Chouhan.

Chouhan acquainted the PM regarding the progress of the ongoing development works, programmes, and public welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh. Some other contemporary issues were also discussed between the two, said the CMO in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)