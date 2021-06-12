G7 outreach summit: PM Narendra Modi gives mantra of 'one earth, one health'

New Delhi: As COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact thousands of people across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the mantra of "One Earth, One Health" at G7 outreach summit on Saturday. PM Modi joined the summit virtually.

India, along with South Africa, South Korea and Australia was invited by UK for the G7 Outreach summit which is being held in Cornwall.

German chancellor Angela Merkel referred to PM's mantra of "One Earth, One Health" and supported the message.

During the meet, the India-South Africa proposal at WTO for COVID-19 vaccine patent wavier was referred. Australian PM Scott Morrison recalled his discussions with PM Modi about COVID-19 vaccine patent wavier, conveyed his country's strong support on the issue.

Last week, WTO was able to achieve consensus with India calling for early conclusion of text based negotiations.

Meanwhile, French President MacronEmmanuel Macron called for supply of COVID-19 vaccine raw material to major manufacturers like India for mass production of doses.

Ahead of the summit too, in an extensive presser he mentioned it. At the presser, he highlighted that intellectual property (IP) should never be a barrier to accessing vaccines and need to work on the proposal for a time- and space-limited exemption of IP.