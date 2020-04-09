Gautam Budh Nagar administration assures home delivery of essentials in coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots across district

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Thursday urged the people not to venture outside their doors to contain coronavirus COVID-19 from spreading further and assured them of door delivery of all essential services amid the sealing if hotspot areas in the district. As many as 34 localities identified as hotspot areas across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar have been sealed off.

Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj took to micro-blogging site Twitter in a bid to dispel fear and curtail rumours after the sealing was announced. He said that the district administration is trying to minimise the inconvenience by ensuring all emergency and essential services.

He also added that the district administration has allowed the supplies of milk, groceries through online and door delivery suppliers in the entire district. The vegetables and fruit stalls are present at the gate of hotspots. He also added that the administration, police and authorities shall enable all suppliers to deliver the essentials.

"We are trying to minimise your inconvenience by ensuring all emergency and essential services. The decision of lockdown has only been taken keeping in mind the health and welfare of all residents. Let us do our individual duty for the collective good. We have allowed the supplies of milk, groceries through online and door delivery suppliers in the entire district. Vegetables and fruit stalls are present at the gate of hotspots. Admin, police and authorities shall enable all suppliers ex: BigBasket, Grofers, milk basket, Amazon, etc," tweeted the Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate.

The district administration appealed to the people to avoid panic buying. "Dear residents, no need for panic buying. Identified hotspots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour-mongers/spreaders," District Magistrate Suhas L Y said in a brief statement.

According to an official list, the localities identified for sealing in Noida are Sector 22, Chauda village, sectors 27, 28, 37, 41, 44, Hyde Park in Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in sector 137 and Wazidpur village, Ace Golfshire in Sector 150, Jaypee Wishtown sector 128, GrandOmaxe in Sector 93B, Sector 5 and 8 JJ colony, Designer Park in Sector 62 and Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100.

In Greater Noida, sector Alpha I, ATS Dolce in Zeta I, Omnicron III, Sector 3, Mehak Residency in Accheja village, Stellar MI Omnicron III, and Ghodi Baccheda village have been identified as the localities to be sealed, the list stated. Nirala Greenshire in Sector 2, Vishnoi village in Dadri, Palm Olympia in Sector 16 are the localities in Greater Noida (West) also known as Noida Extension, it added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is among 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where identified hotspots will be sealed.