Ghaziabad News: Roof Of Building Collapses In Posh Gagan Enclave Society, 2 Injured; Residents Demand Action Against Accused

GHAZIABAD, India — A tragic accident took place in Ghaziabad's Gagan Enclave, causing panic in the area. The parapet of a building in Gagan Market suddenly collapsed, seriously injuring two individuals.

The injured include Iqbal, the owner of Iqbal Dry Cleaners, who sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to city's Sarvodaya Hospital. Another victim, Ashish, a resident of B-71, also suffered injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Yashoda Hospital.

The collapse caused debris to scatter across the market. Authorities have requested that people stay away from the area to avoid further incidents. Relevant officials have been informed, and a team including linemen and junior engineers has been dispatched to resolve the power cut due the incident.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Councillor Vinil Dutt visited both hospitals with police officers to assess the situation and check on the victims' health. In a statement, Dutt, "The entire wall collapsed following a storm. The owner of Gagan Enclave was aware of the building's poor condition but failed to make necessary repairs. This negligence resulted in serious injuries to Iqbal and Ashish. Both were immediately taken to the hospital. Iqbal is in critical condition at Sarvodaya Hospital, while Ashish, who was taken to Yashoda Hospital, has a broken nose."

Local residents expressed deep sorrow over the accident and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The administration is investigating the incident and is expected to take appropriate action soon.