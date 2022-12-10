topStoriesenglish
Gmail services down - app, desktop both affected

Google's email service Gmail is down for several users. Both, app and desktop version of Gmail is affected.

Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 09:22 PM IST

Google's email service Gmail is down for several users, news agency ANI has reported. Both, the app and desktop version of Gmail is affected, the news agency said in a Tweet today.

The Downdetector.com has reported a sharp spike in Gmail outage status over the past hour.

Users, across India, complained of failed attempts to send emails and unresponsive app on their smartphone devices. The Google-run app, which has over 1.8 billion users worldwide, was among the top downloaded apps of 2022.

Several people took to Twitter to report problems with Gmail.

"Is Gmail Down for everyone or is there anything wrong with my accounts? I am not receiving any mail," tweeted one user.

Google was yet to comment on what caused this global outage.

