Goa-Based Organisation Urges RERA To Deregister Bhutani Project

The Goa Bachao Abhiyan (GBA) has raised serious concerns about the Bhutani project in Sancoale, alleging severe irregularities that could harm the environment and public interest. In a letter to the Goa Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), the organization has called for swift action against the project, registered as Acqua Eden.

The GBA has requested RERA to deregister the project under Section 7 of the RERA Act, citing violations of regulatory norms and a lack of transparency. Despite facing multiple legal challenges through Public Interest Litigations (PILs), the project at Survey No. 257/1 in Sancoale has already attracted over 220 investors, according to the GBA, said reports.

The GBA has also criticized the developer for disregarding necessary procedural steps. Parmesh Construction Company Ltd, the project's representative, admitted in October that while some permits had been obtained, essential environmental clearance—a fundamental prerequisite—was still pending, repoted TOI.

The project includes 685 pools in a water-scarce village and thus has faced stiff opposition from the locals. The GBA pointed out that the site, characterized by steep slopes and forested areas, is unsuitable for large-scale construction and lacks adequate infrastructure and road access. The developer's failure to disclose the ongoing PILs further raises concerns about transparency, according to the GBA's communication to RERA.

In their letter, GBA convener Sabina Martins and secretary Reboni Saha emphasized the urgent need for RERA's intervention to protect both the environment and potential investors.