Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2817934https://zeenews.india.com/india/goa-news-latest-development-2817934.html
NewsIndia
GOA

Goa-Based Organisation Urges RERA To Deregister Bhutani Project

The GBA has requested RERA to deregister the project under Section 7 of the RERA Act, citing violations of regulatory norms and a lack of transparency. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 04:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Goa-Based Organisation Urges RERA To Deregister Bhutani Project

The Goa Bachao Abhiyan (GBA) has raised serious concerns about the Bhutani project in Sancoale, alleging severe irregularities that could harm the environment and public interest. In a letter to the Goa Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), the organization has called for swift action against the project, registered as Acqua Eden.

The GBA has requested RERA to deregister the project under Section 7 of the RERA Act, citing violations of regulatory norms and a lack of transparency. Despite facing multiple legal challenges through Public Interest Litigations (PILs), the project at Survey No. 257/1 in Sancoale has already attracted over 220 investors, according to the GBA, said reports.

The GBA has also criticized the developer for disregarding necessary procedural steps. Parmesh Construction Company Ltd, the project's representative, admitted in October that while some permits had been obtained, essential environmental clearance—a fundamental prerequisite—was still pending, repoted TOI.

The project includes 685 pools in a water-scarce village and thus has faced stiff opposition from the locals. The GBA pointed out that the site, characterized by steep slopes and forested areas, is unsuitable for large-scale construction and lacks adequate infrastructure and road access. The developer's failure to disclose the ongoing PILs further raises concerns about transparency, according to the GBA's communication to RERA.

In their letter, GBA convener Sabina Martins and secretary Reboni Saha emphasized the urgent need for RERA's intervention to protect both the environment and potential investors.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

Goa
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Upholds Validity of UP Madrasa Act
DNA Video
DNA: US Presidential Elections and its Global Implications
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Winning Formula for Upcoming Elections!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK