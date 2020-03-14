हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andhra Pradesh

Goddess' idol, statue of freedom fighter vandalised in Andhra Pradesh school

Goddess&#039; idol, statue of freedom fighter vandalised in Andhra Pradesh school
ANI Photo

West Godavari: An idol of Goddess Saraswati and a statue of freedom fighter Potti Sreeramulu was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in a school in Akividu town of West Godavari district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, some unidentified miscreants vandalised the idol and statue in Sarojini Naidu Girls High School. One of the teachers in the school said that the institution has filed a complaint with the police. "When we came to the school this morning, we found that some unknown miscreants vandalised the idol of Goddess Saraswati and a statue of Potti Sreeramulu. We felt very bad and filed a complaint in the police station," the teacher said.

The teacher also said that the police visited the school and is investigating the matter.

An FIR has been registered under Section 427 (Mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act at Akividu police station in the matter.

Meanwhile, the students have appealed to arrange a night watchman at the school.

Tags:
Andhra PradeshPotti SreeramulGodavari districtIndian Penal Code
