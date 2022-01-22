Good governance not visible in Jammu and Kashmir, only tall claims are: Congress

Srinagar: Reacting to the good governance claim made by the government, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has termed the claim as hollow and misleading.

The Party also questioned Home Minister Amit Shah's claim of restoring Statehood to J&K and said how long the issue will be put on the backburner aiming to divert the attention from the real issues.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir has expressed surprise over the good governance claim in J&K while terming it as hollow and misleading.

Mir said J&K has suffered immensely on every front, which is indicative of the unutilized allocation of developmental funds in J&K.

JKPCC President regretted that J&K has surrendered almost 50 % of the developmental funds, which could not be spent due to the delayed decision and wrong policies on account of the so-called development in J&K.

Quoting the statement of Chief Secretary calling it an exercise to make the administration more innovative etc, Mir said but there was a huge disconnect between the bureaucracy and the common people, which remains a hard fact, besides the contradiction to be witnessed within the system, as a result, such promises and claims have failed to instil confidence among the people in J&K, who have lost faith in the present dispensation.

Congress Party strongly contests the claims of good governance and understands that it was a tool to hide the failed policies and the losses caused to J&K post it's downgrading, JKPCC President said.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir also expressed deep concern over the delay in the delimitation process and said that people, as well as political parties in J&K, believe that the process is being delayed and said Government must give a timeline as to when the process of delimitation is completed?

It was also astonishing to observe that on the one hand Govt claims to have normalized the situation and on the other hand it makes another claim in the same breath that statehood will be restored after the situation was back to normal, which is indicative of contradiction within the system, PCC President added and said Govt of India must clear its position and tell the people as to when the Statehood will be restored to people of J&K.

Live TV