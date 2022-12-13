topStoriesenglish
Good news for Delhiites, Arvind Kejriwal govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost

"Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone's economic status, is our mission," Arvind Kejriwal said.

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has announced to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost at its hospitals and health centres from January 1. Taking to his official Twitter account, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the move will help those unable to afford private healthcare. He also said that providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of their economic status, is his government's mission.

"Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone's economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people cannot afford private healthcare. This step will help all such people," he tweeted.

The facility will be available to the people of Delhi.

According to officials, the number of medical tests provided free of cost by the city government at present is 212 and Kejriwal has given nod to a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free of cost at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.

