Good news for Noida residents, these sectors will get Ganga Water from May

GREATER NOIDA: Residents in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida city will soon get Ganga water at their homes as the local development authority has expedited work on the drinking water project. According to reports, residential areas in these sectors - Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Pi 3 are expected to start receiving Ganga water supply from May onwards.

Residents of Swarn Nagri, sector 36, 35 and Phase 1 in Greater Noida will also start receiving Ganga water from May.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has constructed a pipeline and reservoir for distributing water from the Upper Ganga Canal in Haridwar. The Authority will conduct the trial for water distribution to these sectors in the month of March-April. Currently, residents in Greater Noida are getting treated groundwater from wells.

The report added that a 23-kilometre long pipeline has been laid from Dehra village near Gang Nahar in Ghaziabad to Greater Noida for the supply of Ganga water.

Live TV