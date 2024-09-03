Good News For Passengers: Indian Railway To Run 96 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath Pooja

In response to the high demand for travel during the upcoming festive season, the Central Railway has announced the operation of 96 special trains to manage the extra rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja. The booking for these special trains will commence on September 6, 2024. Here are the details:

LTT-Danapur Daily Special (42 Services)

Train 01143 (LTT to Danapur): This daily special train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Mumbai at 10:30 AM from October 22, 2024, to November 11, 2024, reaching Danapur the next day at 6:45 PM. (21 services)

Train 01144 (Danapur to LTT): This return daily special train will depart from Danapur at 9:30 PM from October 23, 2024, to November 12, 2024, and will arrive at LTT, Mumbai at 4:50 AM on the third day. (21 services)

The train will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

This train consists of 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, and 8 Second Class coaches, including 2 Guard Brake Vans (18 ICF coaches).

CSMT-Asansol Weekly Special (8 Services)

Train 01145 (CSMT to Asansol): This weekly special train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai at 11:05 AM every Monday from October 21, 2024, to November 11, 2024, reaching Asansol at 2:30 AM on the third day. (4 services)

Train 01146 (Asansol to CSMT): This return weekly special train will depart from Asansol at 9:00 PM every Wednesday from October 23, 2024, to November 13, 2024, and will arrive at CSMT, Mumbai at 8:15 AM on the third day. (4 services)

The train will halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusawal, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Dehri-on-Sone, Gaya, Koderma, NSC Bose Jn Gomoh, Dhanbad, and Kulti.

CSMT-Gorakhpur Daily Special (42 Services)

Train 01079 (CSMT to Gorakhpur): This daily special train will depart from CSMT, Mumbai at 10:30 PM from October 22, 2024, to November 11, 2024, reaching Gorakhpur at 8:20 AM on the third day. (21 services)

Train 01080 (Gorakhpur to CSMT): This return daily special train will depart from Gorakhpur at 2:30 PM from October 24, 2024, to November 13, 2024, and will arrive at CSMT, Mumbai at 12:40 AM on the third day. (21 services)

The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti, and Khalilabad.

LTT-Santragachi Weekly Special (4 Services)

Train 01107 (LTT to Santragachi): This weekly special train will depart from LTT, Mumbai at 8:15 PM on October 29 and November 5, 2024, reaching Santragachi at 5:00 AM on the third day. (2 services)

Train 01108 (Santragachi to LTT): This return weekly special train will depart from Santragachi at 3:50 PM on October 31 and November 7, 2024, and will arrive at LTT, Mumbai at 11:45 PM the next day. (2 services)

The train will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusawal, Akola, Badnera, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar, and Kharagpur.

Reservation Details

The reservation for these festival special trains—Train No. 01143, 01145, 01079, and 01107—will begin on September 6, 2024, at all computerized reservation centers and on the official website [IRCTC](http://www.irctc.co.in).

For detailed information on the timings and halts of these special trains, passengers are advised to visit [Indian Railways Enquiry](http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in) or download the NTES app.