Noida

Good news for people travelling from Noida to Akshardham, new clove-leaf flyovers to reduce distance

Two clover-leaf flyovers built on UP Link Road under Barapullah Phase III project will become operational from next week. 

Good news for people travelling from Noida to Akshardham, new clove-leaf flyovers to reduce distance
Representational Image

New Delhi: In beneficial news for people coming from Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 1 to Noida, Uttar Pradesh, it will now become easier and less time-consuming to travel as two flyovers are coming up soon. 

After a wait of five years, two clover-leaf flyovers built on UP Link Road in Delhi under Barapullah Phase III project will become operational from next week. 

The Barapullah Phase III project entails a 3.5-km elevated roadway across the Yamuna floodplain. 

Earlier, people traveling from Mayur Vihar-1 to Akshardham had to cover a distance of extra 700 metres in the opposite direction as they had to travel to Noida via UP Link Road. Now, with the construction of these flyovers, this distance will be reduced. 

