Noida

After Delhi, Noida to build its first Waste to Wonder Theme Park

The garbage and plastic waste produced in Noida will be utilized to build sculptures in the Waste to Wonder Theme Park.

After Delhi, Noida to build its first Waste to Wonder Theme Park
Representational Image

New Delhi: After Delhi, Noida is all set to build its first Waste to Wonder Theme Park. 

The garbage and plastic waste produced in the city will be utilized to build amazing sculptures in the park. The recreational facility will offer ample seating space for the visitors. 

Meanwhile, Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority, on Tuesday (March 30) directed officials to develop green belt along the roads. She also asked them to maintain these roads and work towards their beautification. 

The construction of parks in Sector 77 and Sector 117 has been completed. Designer benches and dustbins will be installed in these parks, she informed. 

Keeping in mind the environment-friendly initiative, two thousand flower pots will be planted across the Greater Noida Expressway. 300 pots have already been planted and after tapping the right location, 1000 more will come up. The CEO has given the deadline of April 15 to complete these development tasks in the city. 

