Good news! India's daily COVID cases less than 30,000 for first time in 4 months

In a good news for millions of Indians, the number of new coronavirus COVID-19 infections reported in24 hours plunged below 30,000 for the first time in four months.

According to Union Health Ministry, 29,163 new cases were recorded on Monday taking India's Covid-19 caseload to 88.74 lakh. The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 climbed to 82,90,370. It may be recalled that the last time coronavirus cases was recorded below 30,000 was on July 15 when 29,429 cases were registered in a day.

The death toll due to the deadly viral disease increased to 1,30,519 with 449 new fatalities, the data released by Union Health Ministry showed. The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh and there are now 4,53,401 active coroanvirus cases in India.

The total recoveries in the country have increased to 82,90,370 and the national recovery rate is now 93.42 per cent. The fatality rate is now at 1.47 per cent. It is to be noted that Covid-19 tally of India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 50-lakh mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Delhi recorded 99 deaths and 3,797 cases in the last 24 housrs. The numbers are worrying as it is almost half of Delhi's last week's average of 7,000 as testing halved to 30,000 despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah's direction to increase it to almost 1 lakh a day.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,65,42,907 samples have been tested across the country till November 16 and 8,44,382 samples were tested on Monday.