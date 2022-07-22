NewsIndia
INDIAN RAILWAYS

'Govt will bring stars for friends BUT....': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over no rail concessions to elderly

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said in Rajya Sabha that "extending the scope of concessions to all categories of passengers including senior citizens is not desirable".

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 07:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rahul Gandhi today slammed the Centre over not granting rail concessions to elderly
  • The Congress MP said the ‘Govt is making common people yearn for single penny’
  • The Rail Ministry has said that granting rail concessions to elderly people is not desirable

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for not granting rail ticket concessions to the elderly and alleged that while it can even reach for the stars for its "friends", it will make the common people yearn for every penny. The Congress Wayanad MP also listed out the money spent by the government on advertisements, a new aeroplane and tax concession to "friends" in a tweet in Hindi.

"Advertising expenses: Rs 911 crore. New plane: Rs 8,400 crore. Tax exemption for capitalist friends: Rs 1,45,000 crore per year. But the government does not have Rs 1,500 crore to give concessions in rail tickets to the elderly. Will even reach for the stars (tare tak tod kar layenge) for friends, but will make people yearn for every penny," the Congress MP said in the tweet.

 

 

It may be noted that the government used to provide up to 50 per cent concessions to senior citizens in rail tickets but the facility has been suspended ever since the outbreak of Covid-19. In the backdrop of the government's criticism, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said in Rajya Sabha that "extending the scope of concessions to all categories of passengers including senior citizens is not desirable".

Giving a written reply to a query raised by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, the Railway Minister said "Indian Railways is already bearing more than 50 per cent of the cost of travel on an average for all passengers including senior citizens on account of lower fare structure for passenger services".

Apart from this due to Covid-19, Vaishnaw said that the passenger earnings for the last two years are "less" in comparison to 2019-2020." These have a long-term impact on the financial health of the Railways," he said. "Cost of granting concessions weighs heavily on Railways. Hence extending the scope of concessions to all categories of passengers including senior citizens is not desirable," said the minister.

In spite of these challenges, Vaishnaw further informed, Indian Railways has "continued concession in fares to four categories of persons with disabilities, eleven categories of patients and students". The reply from Rail Minister came when he was asked, "whether it is a fact that Government has not resumed subsidized train tickets and concessions for the elderly". 

 

Indian RailwaysRahul GandhiRail concessionssenior citizensAshwini VaishnawCongress

