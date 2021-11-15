Grilled on Hindutva-ISIS comparison, Salman Khurshid walks out of Zee News discussion - Watch

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid is facing a lot of flak for comparing Hindutva with ISIS in his new book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya’.

The former union minister appeared on Zee News to defend his remark but was left red-faced when grilled on the national television.

As Zee News anchor Aditi Tyagi shot several questions, Khurshid walked out of the show. “I feel sad for you,” he said as he removed the microphone and ended the discussion abruptly.

Watch the video here:

Congress leader #SalmanKhurshid, who is in controversy for comparing #Hindutva with terrorist organizations like ISIS, quits his interview with Zee News midway.#SunriseOverAyodhya pic.twitter.com/uoLgpBcFcc — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) November 15, 2021

Earlier today, the Congress leader’s Nainital residence was vandalised and torched.

An accused named Rakesh Kapil has been booked along with 20 others and strict actions have been assured by DGI Neelesh Anand against the perpetrators.

As the row erupted over his remark, Khurshid clarified that he did not say the two are same but just called them similar.

“I didn't say that they are same (ISIS and Hindutva). I've said they are similar. I've also said that ISIS and Boko Haram misuse the religion of Islam but no Islamic followers opposed it. Nobody said that I am maligning the image of their religion,” said Khurshid.

Khurshid`s book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explored the Apex Court`s landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute. He has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram".

