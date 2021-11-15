Salman Khurshid's Nainital home vandalised following ‘Hindutva’ remark in book

New Delhi: In what marks the latest update in the former Union Minister Salman Khurshid’s ‘Hindutva’ remark controversy, the Congress leader’s Nainital residence was vandalised and torched on Monday (November 15), reported ANI.

An accused named Rakesh Kapil has been booked along with 20 others and strict actions have been assured by DGI Neelesh Anand against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader, who has been receiving flak for his remarks against Hindutva in the new book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya’, shared pictures and videos of his destroyed home on Facebook.

Sharing pictures and videos of the incident, Khurshid wrote on Facebook, "I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?"