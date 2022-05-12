हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GSEB

GSEB Result 2022: Gujarat Board to announce GSEB HSC 12th Science result today on gseb.org, how to check

GSEB Result 2022: Gujarat Board will announce the GSEB HSC Result 2022 Science on the official website gseb.org. 

GSEB Result 2022: Gujarat Board to announce GSEB HSC 12th Science result today on gseb.org, how to check
Representational image

GSEB Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is all set to announce Class 12 results for Science stream on Thursday (May 12, 2022). GSEB HSC Result 2022 Science results would be released today. 

Gujarat Board will announce the GSEB HSC Result 2022 Science on the official website gseb.org. 

Earlier, on Wednesday, Gujarat Cabinet Minister of Education, Science and Technology Jitu Vaghani on Twitter informed that the results will be released tomorrow at 10 am on the official GSEB website at gseb.org.

Students must note that even though the results will be declared at 10 am, the link to check scorecard might be activated earlier. 

Additionally, along with GSEB HSC Result 2022, GUJCET 2022 Result would also be announced. 

GSEB Result 2022: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of GSEB- gseb.org

Step 2. Click on Board Website on the home page

Step 3. Click on the Results Tab and click on Latest Results in teh new window

Step 4. A new window will open, enter your roll number in the space 

Step 5. Click on submit to view your result

Step 6. Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website gseb.org for latest updates. 

