Assembly election

‘Guaranteed success’, says DMK president MK Stalin on Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results

The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 has started this morning from 8 AM onwards. As per the latest updates, over 30 percent of the votes have been counted so far.  

'Guaranteed success', says DMK president MK Stalin on Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results
File Photo (Credits: PTI)

Chennai: The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 has started this morning from 8 AM onwards. As per the latest updates, over 30 percent of the votes have been counted so far.  

As per the early trends, the DMK and its alliance parties are leading in the majority constituency in the state and are rapidly moving towards victory.  

The DMK president, MK Stalin in a statement said, “Our success is a guaranteed success.  However since the corona is the epidemic period all the volunteers have to act with more care. I had already issued a statement saying that success celebrations should be avoided. It should not be the cause of contagion and spread. Avoid celebrations such as fireworks.”

“Those in charge of the counting centers should be vigilant. Don't come out until the full vote count,” he said.

ALSO READ: DMK’s father-son duo, MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi, likely to sweep Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results

“A new chapter in the history of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is about to begin.  Defend ourselves and the country!.” he added.

The ECI will start declaring the final results from Sunday evening in block-wise manner, but after observing the trends of Tamil Nadu many leaders are confident that the DMK is going to form government in the state.

Heavy security has been deployed by the ECI in  the state to ascertain that the counting of votes at the designated centres go uninterrupted and to prevent any irregularities in the counting.

