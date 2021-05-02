Results live updates: DMK leading in Tamil Nadu, LDF in Kerala, NDA in Puducherry

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the high-stakes assembly polls in two southern states- Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry, is underway.

All necessary arrangements have been made by the Election Commission for counting which began at 8 am across counting centres. The outcome of assembly polls is likely to have implications for politics at the national level.

The exit polls for the four states and a Union Territory predicted a clear victory for DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, LDF retaining power in Kerala and BJP-led NDA in Assam and a tight contest in Bengal with several surveys giving an edge to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the assembly polls will be the first in the absence of two towering leaders of the state and former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. The fate of 3,998 candidates was sealed during polling on April 6. The state has 234 constituencies. While ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) made a determined bid to retain power, the DMK-led alliance campaigned hard to oust it.

DMK has been out of power since 2011. Makkal Needhi Maiam has also made efforts to put up a strong fight. Several other parties were also in the fray.

Kerala

In Kerala, leaders of both LDF and UDF have expressed confidence of victory in Kerala polls ahead of counting. The counting of votes for the 140 member assembly will begin at 8 am. The polling was held in a single phase on April 6.

The exit polls have indicated that the ruling LDF will create history by getting re-elected but leaders of Congress-led UDF have rejected these surveys and expressed confidence of their alliance coming to power in the southern state. LDF leaders have said that the exit polls reflect the acceptability of the ruling alliance among people.

Puducherry

In Puducherry, the polls predicted victory for NDA. The results will decide the fate of 324 candidates. The battle is seen mainly between NDA and Congress-DMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam is also in the fray. The exit polls have predicted victory for NDA.

WATCH LATEST TRENDS AND FINAL ELECTION RESULTS ON ZEE NEWS

Live TV