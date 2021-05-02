हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Results live updates: DMK leading in Tamil Nadu, LDF in Kerala, NDA in Puducherry

The counting of votes for the high-stakes assembly polls in two southern states- Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry, will begin on Sunday (May 2, 2021). 

Last Updated: Sunday, May 2, 2021 - 09:12
Comments |

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the high-stakes assembly polls in two southern states- Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry, is underway.

All necessary arrangements have been made by the Election Commission for counting which began at 8 am across counting centres. The outcome of assembly polls is likely to have implications for politics at the national level.

The exit polls for the four states and a Union Territory predicted a clear victory for DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, LDF retaining power in Kerala and BJP-led NDA in Assam and a tight contest in Bengal with several surveys giving an edge to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). 

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the assembly polls will be the first in the absence of two towering leaders of the state and former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. The fate of 3,998 candidates was sealed during polling on April 6. The state has 234 constituencies. While ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) made a determined bid to retain power, the DMK-led alliance campaigned hard to oust it.

DMK has been out of power since 2011. Makkal Needhi Maiam has also made efforts to put up a strong fight. Several other parties were also in the fray.

Kerala

In Kerala, leaders of both LDF and UDF have expressed confidence of victory in Kerala polls ahead of counting. The counting of votes for the 140 member assembly will begin at 8 am. The polling was held in a single phase on April 6. 

The exit polls have indicated that the ruling LDF will create history by getting re-elected but leaders of Congress-led UDF have rejected these surveys and expressed confidence of their alliance coming to power in the southern state. LDF leaders have said that the exit polls reflect the acceptability of the ruling alliance among people.

Puducherry

In Puducherry, the polls predicted victory for NDA. The results will decide the fate of 324 candidates. The battle is seen mainly between NDA and Congress-DMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam is also in the fray. The exit polls have predicted victory for NDA.

WATCH LATEST TRENDS AND FINAL ELECTION RESULTS ON ZEE NEWS

Live TV

2 May 2021, 08:56 AM

In Tamil Nadu, as per the early trends, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leads in five seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is ahead in one seat.

2 May 2021, 08:55 AM

Intial trends in Kerala show that of the 87 constituencies, the ruling Left leads in 50 seats, when counting of postal votes were taken up first at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The Congress-led UDF leads in 36 and the BJP on one seat.
 

2 May 2021, 08:52 AM

Kerala: Early trends show Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF lead on 52 seats, while UDF lead on 38 seats.

Puducherry: N Rangaswamy-led NDA leads in the Union Territory of Puducherry with 01 seat.

2 May 2021, 08:39 AM

Kerala early trends: Pinarayi Vijayan's LDF gaining on 4 seats, UDF - 0

CM Pinarai Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading on four seats, while the opposition UDF has not opened its account in Kerala. 

2 May 2021, 08:04 AM

Counting of votes for Assembly Elections 2021 begins. Votes being counted across Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

2 May 2021, 07:48 AM

Kerala: The strong room in Thiruvananthapuram opened ahead of the counting of votes for Kerala Assembly Election 2021 today.

2 May 2021, 07:47 AM

Kerala: Congress leader and former CM Oommen Chandy offers prayers at Puthuppally Church. He is also the party's candidate from Puthuppally Assembly constituency.

2 May 2021, 07:32 AM

2 May 2021, 07:31 AM

Kerala: Over 24,000 polling officials, including reserve personnel, would be participating in the counting exercise and as many as 30,281 police personnel, including 3,332 from the central force, have been deployed in the State on the counting day.

2 May 2021, 07:30 AM

2 May 2021, 07:29 AM

Puducherry: As many as 1,382 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes in the UT, while about 400 police personnel shall be on security duties. 

2 May 2021, 07:27 AM

2 May 2021, 07:27 AM

Tamil Nadu: Over 16,000 personnel have been deployed to perform the counting exercise. Postal ballots would be taken up first and EVM votes half-an hour later. The counting centres, with CCTV surveillance, have been brought under a three-tier security cover with personnel from Central Armed Police Forces and the state police guarding the strong rooms. The arrangement is set to continue till the completion of the process.

2 May 2021, 07:25 AM

Tamil Nadu: Counting is set to start at 8 AM in 75 counting centres across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, which would be monitored by observers, authorities said. Chennai has three counting centres, Loyola College, Queen Mary's College and Anna University.

Must Watch

PT12M32S

COVID-19: Have you got the vaccine?