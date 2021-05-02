Results live updates: DMK leading in Tamil Nadu, LDF in Kerala, NDA in Puducherry

2 May 2021, 08:56 AM
In Tamil Nadu, as per the early trends, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leads in five seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is ahead in one seat.
2 May 2021, 08:55 AM
Intial trends in Kerala show that of the 87 constituencies, the ruling Left leads in 50 seats, when counting of postal votes were taken up first at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The Congress-led UDF leads in 36 and the BJP on one seat.
2 May 2021, 08:52 AM
Kerala: Early trends show Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF lead on 52 seats, while UDF lead on 38 seats.
Puducherry: N Rangaswamy-led NDA leads in the Union Territory of Puducherry with 01 seat.
2 May 2021, 08:39 AM
Kerala early trends: Pinarayi Vijayan's LDF gaining on 4 seats, UDF - 0
CM Pinarai Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading on four seats, while the opposition UDF has not opened its account in Kerala.
2 May 2021, 08:04 AM
Counting of votes for Assembly Elections 2021 begins. Votes being counted across Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.
2 May 2021, 07:48 AM
Kerala: The strong room in Thiruvananthapuram opened ahead of the counting of votes for Kerala Assembly Election 2021 today.
The strong room in Thiruvananthapuram opened ahead of the counting of votes for Kerala Assembly Election 2021 today. Visuals from Mar Ivanios College.
2 May 2021, 07:47 AM
Kerala: Congress leader and former CM Oommen Chandy offers prayers at Puthuppally Church. He is also the party's candidate from Puthuppally Assembly constituency.
Counting of votes for Assembly Elections 2021 to be held today.
2 May 2021, 07:32 AM
Counting of postal ballots for Kerala Assembly polls will begin at 8 am. Visuals from a counting centre in Kannur.
2 May 2021, 07:31 AM
Kerala: Over 24,000 polling officials, including reserve personnel, would be participating in the counting exercise and as many as 30,281 police personnel, including 3,332 from the central force, have been deployed in the State on the counting day.
2 May 2021, 07:30 AM
Counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly polls to begin at 8 am today. Outside visuals from a counting centre in Lawspet
2 May 2021, 07:29 AM
Puducherry: As many as 1,382 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes in the UT, while about 400 police personnel shall be on security duties.
2 May 2021, 07:27 AM
The counting of votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls to begin at 8 am today. Outside visuals from a counting centre in Chennai
2 May 2021, 07:27 AM
Tamil Nadu: Over 16,000 personnel have been deployed to perform the counting exercise. Postal ballots would be taken up first and EVM votes half-an hour later. The counting centres, with CCTV surveillance, have been brought under a three-tier security cover with personnel from Central Armed Police Forces and the state police guarding the strong rooms. The arrangement is set to continue till the completion of the process.
2 May 2021, 07:25 AM
Tamil Nadu: Counting is set to start at 8 AM in 75 counting centres across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, which would be monitored by observers, authorities said. Chennai has three counting centres, Loyola College, Queen Mary's College and Anna University.