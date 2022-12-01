Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Hard work of all BJP candidates is going to pay off, says Raviba Jadeja ahead of polling for phase 1

New Delhi: Ahead of the first phase of polling for the Gujarat assembly Elections 2022, BJP candidate and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Raviba Jadeja expressed her hopes urged the people to vote. BJP's candidate from Jamnagar North said that it is a very important day and all the harwork of the party's candidates will be paid off today. "Today is a very important day. The hard work of all BJP candidates is going to pay off. I request people to vote as much as possible," said Rivaba Jadeja.

Replaces the sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja as the BJP face for the Jamnagar (North) seat, the saffron party fielded renowned cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Raviba for the constituency.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1 polling

The people of Gujarat is all set to vote for the first phase of the assembly elections today after intense campaigning by all the political parties. There has been a race among the political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aasm Aadmi Party for making poll promises as the fate of the political parties will be decided by over 2 crore voters today with 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat going up for polling.

According to the Election Commission of India, the voting will begin at 8 am and conclude at 5 pm. A total of 39 political parties are contesting in the elections and have fielded 788 candidates including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates.