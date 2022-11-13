Gujarat Assembly elections: AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi to contest from Khambhalia seat

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (November 13, 2022) announced that the party's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi will contest the next month's Assembly elections from Khambhalia seat in his home district of Devbhumi Dwarka. Taking to his official Twitter account, Kejriwal said that Gujarat will get a "new and good" chief minister from the holy land of Lord Krishna.

"Isudan Gadhvi, who for years raised his voice for farmers, unemployed youth, women, businessmen, will contest election from Jam Khambhalia! Gujarat will get a new and good chief minister from the holy land of Lord Krishna," the Delhi Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Responding to the tweet, Gadhvi said, "The faith you and the people of Gujarat have placed in me, I assure that I will serve the people of Gujarat till my last breath. Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat!"

आपने और गुजरात की जनता ने मूँज पर जो विश्वास रखा है ! में यक़ीन दिलाता हूँ की आख़री साँस तक गुजरात की जनता की सेवा करूँगा ! जय जय गरवी गुजरात ! https://t.co/fwk1EyXsw9 — Isudan Gadhvi (@isudan_gadhvi) November 13, 2022

Gadhvi is a former TV journalist and was named the party's CM candidate on November 4 based on the result of a poll conducted by the AAP. The party's Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia and general secretary Majoj Sorathiya were also in the race.

Gadhvi hails from an agricultural family from the Dwarka district and had received around 73 per cent votes (in the poll for the CM face), leaving Italia and Sorathiya behind in the race.

The AAP has so far announced the names of 175 candidates for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.

Khambhalia will go to polls along with 88 other seats on December 1 in the first phase of the two-phase Gujarat elections.

The second phase of polls will take place on December 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

