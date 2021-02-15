Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests coronavirus positive, under observation at Ahmedabad hospital

New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday (February 15) tested positive for coronavirus infection, according to an official health bulletin. The Chief Minister fainted during an election rally in Vadodara on late Sunday (February 14) evening.

The Gujarat Chief Minister, who had fainted during a rally in Vadodara a day ago, was kept under observation in an Ahmedabad hospital for 24 hours.

Vijay Rupani fainted on stage while addressing a rally in the Nizampura area of Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted in a hospital.

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel told reporters on Sunday night that "CM Vijay Rupani fainted on stage while addressing an election rally in Vadodara. He was brought to Ahmedabad and admitted to UN Mehta hospital for a medical check-up."

"His health completely fine and he will be kept in observation for 24 hours," Deputy CM Nitin Patel added.

"His (Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's) condition is stable. All his medical check-up reports including EGC and CT Scan are normal. There is nothing to worry about. He will be kept at the hospital for 24 hours just for observation," said Dr RK Patel, Director, UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, briefing reporters on Sunday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also enquired about Rupani's health over phone, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. Modi reportedly advised Rupani to get himself thoroughly checked and to take proper rest.